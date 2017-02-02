McObject's new eXtremeDB Financial Edition speeds up risk management and compliance

Steve Graves, McObject

London, New York and Shenzhen - McObject, developer of a database system for real-time and historical data analysis, has announced a new version of its eXtremeDB Financial Edition database management system.

The new v.7.1 release includes built-in feed handlers for Thomson Reuters and Vela, along with 4x faster data loading for large volumes of tick data, facilitating development for risk and quant modeling.

Steve Graves, CEO and co-founder of McObject, says: "The changes are focused on the global financial markets and geared towards reducing the time it takes to load and analyze data. Clients particularly value this for risk management, and of course it helps them meet regulatory requirements such as MiFID II and FRTB, both of which demand storage and fast analysis of vast volumes of data." He continues: "We intend to bring out more industry-standard feed handlers in due course, which will give our clients even more flexibility."

Features include:

- Thomson Reuters and Vela feed handlers: these plug & play feed handlers enable clients to ingest market data feeds into their databases quickly and efficiently. Clients are now also able to build their own data loaders very quickly.

- SQL engine improvements: it's now quicker and easier to query the eXtremeDB database using the industry-standard query language. This is very useful for quants, for example, allowing them to focus on analytics, rather than on syntactic detail and workarounds.

- Fast bulk loading: large amounts of tick data can now be loaded 4x more quickly. This is particularly important for loading history for risk and quant modeling.

- Shard-per-thread: sharding is a technique to scale performance through horizontal distribution of data. New for eXtremeDB Financial Edition, shard-per-thread is a very efficient and simpler method of scaling on a multi-core server. eXtremeDB also scales efficiently across multiple physical and virtual servers.

- Incremental backup/restore: with tick databases constantly increasing in size, a complete backup/restore can be very time consuming. v.7.1 automatically detects the changes in a database, and only backs those up, speeding up that process. This enhancement dramatically improves the operational efficiency of eXtremeDB.

- SSL support: encrypted communication over the network for secure data transmission is now available between any two eXtremeDB components (e.g. client, server, master, standby, or cluster node). eXtremeDB now supports encryption of data in transit as well as data at rest.