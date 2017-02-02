New Asian marketplace signs for Cinnober's real-time clearing tech

Veronica Augustsson, Cinnober

Cinnober has been selected by a new Asian marketplace for a sophisticated real-time clearing solution.

The name of the new venture is remaining confidential as per the client's request. A customized clearing solution will be delivered under the signed agreement, including licenses and future support, and the contract is considered a mid-sized deal to Cinnober.

Veronica Augustsson, CEO of Cinnober said: "There is an ever increasing interest from, and ongoing discussions with, leading exchanges and clearinghouses globally. This interest, as well as our well-proven track record, fosters continuous attention from new ventures and consortiums with a need for our refined post-trade knowledge and modular technology."