Accenture, CME Group and TMX Group join blockchain startup

Perianne Boring, Chamber of Digital Commerce

Washington, DC - The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the blockchain trade association, has accepted three new public companies to its membership to help educate, promote and accelerate the adoption of blockchain-enabled technologies.

Accenture, CME Group and TMX Group are among new Chamber members that have joined the roster of blockchain participants over the past year. This includes a wide range of small and large participants committed to innovating with or investing in blockchain-based technologies.

"It's been inspiring to see the Chamber's membership grow into such a prestigious global business community," said Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. "The diverse expertise and market leadership that these new members bring to the table is invaluable, and their support will help drive our policy efforts forward in Washington, D.C. and beyond."