Automated Trader Update: January - month of empty pockets...

But it's over now so, shopping news as follows:

BT signed an agreement to acquire IP Trade to improve communications for trading floors and control rooms.

NYSE finalized its acquisition of National Stock Exchange.

TP ICAP completed its first asset acquisition from research and analytics provider Burton-Taylor.

TSE selected Juniper to upgrade its arrownet platform.

JPX took a minority stake in OpenGamma.

Industry news

Wall Street Blockchain Alliance announced the Blockchain Assets Working Group.

Preqin reported that hedge fund industry AUM surpassed 3.2 trillion USD in 2016.

The FCA fined Deutsche Bank 163 million GBP for money laundering control failure.

Swift announced an Innotribe Startup Challenge for Russia & CIS countries.

Products and Services

Itiviti introduced its fully managed FIX infrastructure service.

McObject announced a new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for risk management and compliance.

WEX enhanced its options algorithm suite.

EdgeConneX launched a second Miami Edge Data Center.

Asset Management One selected Ullink Xilix EMS.

Global Capacity simplified connectivity to AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Equinix Cloud Exchanges.

Axioma launched Python API and Web Services for Portfolio Optimizer.

People in the news

The DTCC named Ann Shuman as General Counsel.

Liquidnet increased its focus on hedge funds with the appointment of a new European Sales Director.

TORA appointed former Barclays Director David Tattan as Head of European Business Development.