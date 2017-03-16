Virtu bids for KCG

Virtu Financial Inc. has made an all-cash take-over bid for its rival KCG Holdings of 18.50-20.00 USD per share. That is a 40% premium to Wednesday's close. The bid values KCG at 1.33 billion USD. The stock is now trading 18.00 USD, close to the proposed acquisition price.

KCG has become more and more focused on execution services in the last few years, as opposed to making markets in its own right (which is how the firm got started initially). As such, it likely makes a good match with Virtu's main business, which is liquidity provision.

Recently, Virtu has been trying to strike more partnerships with providers of customer flow, not only to market make against, but also in order to capitalize on its technology infrastructure and global reach.