Thomson Reuters Eikon adds FactEntry's Credit Corporate Actions App

Michael Chin, Thomson Reuters.

London - FactEntry (FE), a provider of fixed income data, has announced today that FactEntry Credit Corporate Actions App is available via App Studio on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The FactEntry Credit Corporate Actions App is an announcement monitoring tool, with a focus on events impacting Fixed Income/CDS entities and instruments. All Thomson Reuters Eikon users are able to access the App.

FactEntry App brings additional credit corporate event data to the investors, asset managers and other institutional clients who utilize Thomson Reuters Eikon. Some announcements such as bond covenant amendments are not always readily apparent within public disclosures. The FactEntry app tracks and highlights these events and links them to the correct legal entity and ISIN.

"The addition of FactEntry on Eikon further enhances our buy side product solutions offering, providing an enhanced workflow solution and greater insight into complex financial instruments, both through an open platform," said Michael Chin, managing director, global head of trading, Thomson Reuters.

FactEntry aims to develop its partnership further with Thomson Reuters, the ultimate goal being to provide a fully integrated workflow around fixed income corporate actions for Thomson Reuters clients.

Key Product Features:

· Track the events with customized filters

· View the events with organized details and complete press release content

· Export the desired event data to Excel

· Search for a particular ISIN / CUSIP mapped to the respective RED code

· Refine the search using multi-selection filters

· Expand / collapse the search filters

· Show / hide the desired columns

· View the events historically going back till January 2015

· Get the latest corporate news as the data gets updated twice daily

· Set an email alert service to customize the corporate news related to a defined set of entities / instruments

Coverage:

· Credit events pertaining to Fixed Income issuers, announced in the public domain

· All types of Fixed Income entities are covered

· 51k+ entities are covered in the new app

· 250+ corporate action types are covered