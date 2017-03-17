Bloq's BloqLabs to connect business & blockchain

Jeff Garzik, Bloq

Chicago - Bloq, a provider of blockchain solutions, has launched BloqLabs to expand its sponsorship and support of critical open source projects in the bitcoin and blockchain ecosystems.

"In the 1900s, Bell Labs become known as the 'The Idea Factory' for global telecommunications," said Jeff Garzik, CEO and Co-founder of Bloq. "BloqLabs can set the tone for the blockchain era and ensure enterprises are tapping into every innovation from our vibrant community of developers."

BloqLabs launches with several foundational projects and platforms being supported and developed by Bloq, in addition to its own technology. These projects include: Drivechains, Qtum, VeriBlock, bitcoinj and the Android Bitcoin Wallet.

"Businesses have been exploring blockchain technology for years now, but without widespread adoption. BloqLabs aligns with Qtum's goal to bridge the gap between the business and technical worlds with open-source solutions that meet the commercial needs for privacy, security, and most importantly, usability," said Patrick Dai, co-founder of the Qtum Project.