SLS provides JP Morgan with access to block liquidity
First Published 17th March 2017
JP Morgan starts trading in SIX Swiss Exchange Liquidnet Service (SLS).
SIX Swiss Exchange Liquidnet Service (SLS) is to provide JP Morgan with access to block liquidity.
Gregor Braun, Head Product Sales at SIX Swiss Exchange, commented: "To enjoy the benefits of SLS, our participants can use their existing connection without any additional fees or contractual agreements. This extends to the post-trade arrangements which include interoperable CCP."
Chris Andrew, Executive Director at JP Morgan, added: "This is a partnership that will add a unique pool of high quality liquidity to our client offering, consistent with our goal to provide the most diverse and optimal liquidity access."