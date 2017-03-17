BTIG appoints Filip Skala and John Curley to executive roles

New York - BTIG has announced that Filip Skala, CFA, and John Curley have joined the firm.

Based in New York, Mr. Skala will lead the firm's Transition Management team as Managing Director and Head of Transition Management, while Mr. Curley will focus on strengthening and expanding Global Portfolio and ETF Trading client relationships as Director of Global Portfolio and ETF Trading Sales. Both executives will report to Thomas Smykowski, Managing Director and Head of Global Portfolio and ETF Trading at BTIG.

Prior to BTIG, Mr. Skala was a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Portfolio Solutions at Cantor Fitzgerald. Previously, he was Executive Director and Head of U.S. Transition Management Implementation at J.P. Morgan.

Mr. Curley joins BTIG from Deutsche Bank, where he was a Director of Global Program Trading. Previously, he was an Executive Director of Global Portfolio Trading at J.P. Morgan.