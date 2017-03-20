Euronext and Morningstar to launch European indices and derivatives

Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext

Euronext and Morningstar have signed a strategic collaboration to launch product creation opportunities and risk management tools, based on Morningstar Indices. This offering, which includes new European indices for blue chips, aims to provide access to relevant benchmarks and related market data at lower cost.

The products to be developed by Euronext aim to provide different investor profiles (asset managers, brokers and banks) with equity beta indices that can be used as benchmarks and for investable product creation. The new Morningstar indices are positioned as alternatives to existing products, and will form part of the Morningstar Global Index Family. Later in the year Euronext will launch options and futures contracts on the two new European indices.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, Euronext N.V said: "This agreement with Morningstar is part of our 'Agility for Growth' strategy aimed at diversifying and strengthening our index offering in Europe. The Euronext Group is well positioned to meet rising demand for these products from clients at a time when the European market is actively seeking new business models."