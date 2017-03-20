MarketInvoice appoints Zopa's Giles Andrews as chair

Giles Andrews, MarketInvoice, Zopa

MarketInvoice, the peer-to-peer invoice finance platform, has announced the appointment of Giles Andrews as chairman of the board of directors. He will work directly with co-founders Anil Stocker and Ilya Kondrashov to drive scale in the business as well as chairing and managing the board of directors.

Giles is the chairman of Zopa, the first peer-to-peer lending platform, a business he co-founded in 2004 and led as CEO from 2007 to 2015.

Giles is also chairman of Bethnal Green Ventures, the accelerator for start-ups using technology to make social or environmental impact. He read Experimental Psychology at Oxford University and has an MBA from INSEAD. He received an OBE for services to financial services in the 2016 New Year's Honours list.

The appointment follows the launch of MarketInvoice Pro, a new funding product that offers larger businesses a credit line against all their outstanding invoices.

Giles Andrews, chairman of MarketInvoice commented: "MarketInvoice is transforming the landscape of the business finance industry. I have long been fascinated by their game-changing and innovative attitude. I look forward to working with the team in channelling their drive and ambition."