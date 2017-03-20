FactSet acquires BISAM

Phil Snow, FactSet

FactSet, a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications has acquired BISAM Technologies for $205.2 million from Aquiline Capital Partners and company insiders. BISAM is a provider of portfolio performance and attribution, multi-asset risk, GIPS composites management and reporting.

"As investment processes and asset types become more complex, the financial community is seeking increased insight and transparency on performance and risk across their enterprises," explained Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer, FactSet. "Over the past 20 years, we have continuously invested to evolve our analytics solutions through innovation, acquisition, and strategic relationships. The combination of BISAM and FactSet allows us to better serve the critical workflows throughout the portfolio lifecycle and fulfill our clients' need for more consistent performance and risk data, throughout their organizations."