Thomson Reuters completes Clarient and Avox acquisitions
First Published 20th March 2017
Acquisitions strengthen Thomson Reuters relationship with DTCC, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, State Street and other clients for compliance solutions.
Steve Pulley, Thomson Reuters
New York, London, and Singapore - Thomson Reuters has completed its acquisitions of Clarient Global and Avox, expanding its risk-management footprint and its ability to provide customer solutions by integrating both businesses into its portfolio of risk management, compliance and data offerings.
Clarient is a KYC platform formerly owned by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and State Street among others. Avox is a supplier of legal entity data, such as hierarchies and identifiers on financial entities.
Thomson Reuters previously announced that it had signed agreements to acquire Clarient Global and Avox Limited on February 6, 2017. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.