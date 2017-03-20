Thomson Reuters completes Clarient and Avox acquisitions

New York, London, and Singapore - Thomson Reuters has completed its acquisitions of Clarient Global and Avox, expanding its risk-management footprint and its ability to provide customer solutions by integrating both businesses into its portfolio of risk management, compliance and data offerings.

"Completing the acquisitions of Clarient and Avox affords a tremendous opportunity for us to work together in our shared goal of creating best-in-class KYC and Legal Entity Data due diligence standards that enhance our customers and their customers' ability to conduct global business." said Steve Pulley , Managing Director, Risk Managed Services, Thomson Reuters.

Clarient is a KYC platform formerly owned by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and State Street among others. Avox is a supplier of legal entity data, such as hierarchies and identifiers on financial entities.

Thomson Reuters previously announced that it had signed agreements to acquire Clarient Global and Avox Limited on February 6, 2017. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.