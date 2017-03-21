RavenPack launches new platform, secures 5 million USD from Draper Esprit

Armando Gonzales, RavenPack

RavenPack, the big data analytics provider for financial services, has announced the launch of its new product, a self-service data and visualization platform that enables financial professionals to analyze unstructured data for investing and trading, and to support risk management and compliance.

The new platform allows users to monitor market-moving events, and quickly surface insights by combining a wide variety of data sets, including stock prices, geopolitical events, newsflow, social media activity, payments data, weather, apps, and data from the internet of things. By using RavenPack's proprietary sentiment analysis technology, investors can generate predictive insights and evaluate investment opportunities in real time.

The new platform allows both systematic and discretionary or fundamental users to:

Access curated content from a wide variety of sources

Create and download custom datasets

Analyze proprietary text documents, emails, IMs, PDFs, or any textual content

Visualize data and share insights across their organization

The company also announced it has secured $5 million backing from Draper Esprit, a venture firm involved in the creation, funding and development of high-growth technology businesses. The money raised from Draper Esprit will fast-track RavenPack's mission to transform the way investors gain insights from unstructured data. International investment banking firm EOC Partners acted as advisor to RavenPack on the transaction.

"Our new product and backing from Draper Esprit strengthens our ability to democratize analytics on big data in capital markets," said Armando Gonzalez, CEO of RavenPack. "The new platform opens up access to unstructured data analytics which until now have only been available to the most sophisticated quantitative investors and traders."