TradingScreen signs commercial deal with Tethys Technology

Mike Bailleux, TradingScreen

New York - Tethys Technology, a provider of financial software development for the capital markets, has announced a deal with TradingScreen, the provider of electronic trading platforms to provide its customers with Tethys' broker-neutral algorithms for equities, futures, options and FX trading.

Mike Bailleux, Director and Head of Hedge Fund Sales, Americas, said: By combining our EOMS business with Tethys' award-winning customizable trading execution algorithms, we will be able to service quantitative funds with our multi-asset, front-end and API capabilities designed for that market. Quant funds are taking more control of their execution quality and are looking for flexibility in how and when they reach various pools of liquidity depending on their strategy, concern for anonymity, costs and time horizon."