Plato Partnership completes deal with Trade Informatics PLIA platform

The PLIAPlato collaboration will focus on good governance and due process as the market approaches MiFID II implementations, helping end users to raise their standards and better understand counterparty risk, which in turn will strengthen the best execution process in the market.

The agreement formally grants Plato Partnership's members optional access to the PLIA platform, a cloud-based counterparty management and compliance solution, and demonstrates further progress in Plato Partnership's delivery of utility to market participants and its continued focus on market structure simplification. Plato Partnership will work with Trade Informatics to endeavour to enhance the workings of the PLIA platform for the benefit of all market users.



Trade Informatics will formally support the work of Plato Partnership's MI3 research incubator through a portion of shared revenue ensuring additional research can be undertaken to provide further direction around market structure simplification. Allowing the benefits of the collaboration to reach beyond both members and out to the entire market place, on both the buy and sell side.



Additionally, the arrangement expands the ability of users to streamline the transfer of due diligence information between asset managers and brokers, as well as providing a central repository of questions and responses, audit trail, analysis and regulatory reporting.