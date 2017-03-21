SmartStream appoints Richard Bowler as CFO

Richard Bowler, Smartstream Technologies

SmartStream Technologies, the Transaction Lifecycle Management provider has announced the appointment of Richard Bowler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), he will be responsible for all aspects of the company's finances, including treasury, administration and financial strategy.

Richard will be located in London, reporting to SmartStream's CEO, Haytham Kaddoura and will manage the finance team. Richard has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently he was the CFO of Asset Control; prior to that he worked for the New York Stock Exchange, Technologies Division, as the CFO for Europe and Asia. Earlier in his career Richard has had senior finance roles at BT Global Services, BT Radianz, and Reuters.

Richard Bowler, CFO, SmartSteam, says: "This is a great opportunity to work with a dedicated team of people, offering a wide array of best-in-class solutions to a strong client base. This is the optimal formula for success".