ThinkMarkets launches Greek-language services

The firm's full-scale Greek-language website enables traders from Greece and Cyprus to trade with the broker on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as ThinkMarkets' in-house developed, proprietary trading platform, ThinkTrader.

Joe Rundle, Head of Trading at ThinkMarkets commented: "ThinkMarkets has been committed to serving the needs of European traders and through the launch of our Greek-language offering we are positioning ourselves as a leading player in the market."

ThinkMarkets' dedicated account management system, the ThinkPortal, allows users to manage their accounts directly from their own device, whether its web or mobile, the portal is complete with a range of functionality including instant deposits and withdrawals, additional account creation and inter-account transfers, all available in Greek-language.

"The trading environment in Greece and Cyprus is increasing in scale & sophistication as traders further appreciate the advantages of alternative investment asset classes such as FX, Equity Indices, and Energies & Precious Metals. At ThinkMarkets, we firmly believe that our products and services are a good-fit to penetrate this market and support our growth-plans," added Faizan Anees, Co-founder & Managing Director of ThinkMarkets.