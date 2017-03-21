Dennis King joins BTIG as MD in Debt Capital Markets.

New York - BTIG has announced that Dennis King has joined the firm as a Managing Director in Debt Capital Markets. Based in New York, Mr. King will focus on originating and structuring new issue products for distribution to institutional clients.



Prior to BTIG, he led the distress-for-control investment business at Platinum Equity. Previously, Mr. King was a Senior Vice President at Octavian Advisors, a special situations hedge fund. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Vice President in the Global Principal Strategies (GPS) proprietary trading group at Lehman Brothers, where he led several direct private equity and special situations investments.

Prior to joining GPS, Mr. King was an investment banker in the firm's M&A Group. He also held a similar role focused on financial sponsor-related transactions at Credit Suisse First Boston.



"Drawing upon his 20 years of experience sourcing investments as part of special situations, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions teams, Dennis will lead our new Debt Capital Markets business as we structure meaningful deals on behalf of clients," said Anton LeRoy, Chief Operating Officer of BTIG.