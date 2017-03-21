Sterling Trading Tech acquires Livevol X

Chicago - Sterling Trading Tech (STT) has announced the acquisition of Livevol X, a trade execution platform for U.S. equities and options, from CBOE Livevol, a subsidiary of CBOE Holdings.

STT provides trading platforms, risk and compliance tools, and infrastructure solutions. Farid Naib, CEO of STT states, "While we have a number of trading platforms that offer ­option capability, Livevol X represents a more powerful, analytics based, option trading system that considerably broadens our offerings for advanced option traders."

Livevol X supports complex orders and algos, in addition to supporting advanced risk analysis for portfolios including what-if analysis. Features include the ability to trade volatility skews directly from a skew chart, advanced order entry, 3D risk modeling, and volatility modeling features.

Under STT, Livevol X will be known as Sterling VolTrader.

CBOE Livevol will continue to host the Livevol X platform during the transition period to ensure the continuity of service for current clients. STT is able to on board new clients for Sterling VolTrader effective immediately.