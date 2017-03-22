Thomson Reuters and SAP address compliance and third-party risk challenges

Phil Cotter, Thomson Reuters.

New York - Thomson Reuters is collaborating with SAP to allow its World-Check content to be available to customers within the SAP Business Partner Screening application. The aim is to help organizations to manage their third-party compliance and risk challenges.

This will allow World-Check's risk intelligence data to be utilized within SAP Business Partner screening to improve third-party-risk due-diligence to help organizations improve vigilance over their global business operations.

Thomson Reuters World-Check database consists of profiles related to heightened-risk individuals, entities and their business networks to assist clients in uncovering potential connections to bribery and corruption, sanctions, politically-exposed persons (PEPs) and other regulatory risks. It covers more than 240 countries and territories and monitors more than 530 sanction, watch and regulatory lists.

Phil Cotter, managing director, Risk & Supply Chain, Thomson Reuters, said: "World-Check data is a crucial piece in an organization's customer, supplier and third-party risk management workflow. By integrating this key data with SAP Business Partner Screening, customers can more easily automate screening on their transactions and operations. Organizations can feel confident they have a powerful tool to manage some of the most complex tasks they face in today's global marketplace."