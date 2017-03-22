AxiomSL and Integration Alpha offer cloud-compliant regulatory reporting solution

Ed Royan, AxiomSL

AxiomSL, a provider of risk management and regulatory compliance, and Integration Alpha have launched a Managed Services solution across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, in a FINMA compliant cloud for Tier 2 and 3 financial service firms.



The current FINMA circular 2017/1 requires all banks to substantially integrate all of their reporting streams and thus underlines the necessity for an integrated solution for end-to-end regulatory data management.

Entering into a strategic partnership, AxiomSL and Integration Alpha now offer end-to-end Managed Services for risk and regulatory reporting. AxiomSL's platform is equipped with visual business rules that allow firms to aggregate, analyse and reconcile heterogeneous data sets across business functions, combined with Integration Alpha's knowledge in building standardised, automated cloud platforms, has resulted in the new cloud-based service.

The jointly developed solution supports compliance with both national and international requirements across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (Central Bank Reporting, Basel III, Liquidity Reporting, BCBS 239, Solvency II, etc.). Future requirements from new regulatory provisions will be offered and implemented to all clients as part of the service.



Ed Royan, Chief Executive, AxiomSL, EMEA said "Financial institutions must be able to react to changing regulatory requirements swiftly and with a high degree of flexibility. In the process, costs must be monitored and kept at a minimum, risk exposure should be fully transparent across the enterprise, and data governance and compliance cannot be compromised. Our joint offering with Integration Alpha takes into consideration all of these factors while providing a smart and robust solution in a fully controlled and secured production environment."