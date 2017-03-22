Avaloq partners with Warburg Pincus, creates European Advisory Board

Francisco Fernandez, Avaloq

Zurich - Under the agreement, Warburg Pincus, a private equity firm focused on growth investing, will partner with Swiss-based fintech company Avaloq to accelerate the company's long-term growth and value creation strategy.

Avaloq serves banks and wealth managers, having largely completed a transformation from a pure software company to an integrated service provider. The transaction allows the firm to rebalance its shareholding structure and bring in an experienced partner in Warburg Pincus to help facilitate the next phase of growth and value creation, with an investment horizon of 7 years.

As part of the transaction, Avaloq founder and Chief Executive Officer Francisco Fernandez will also assume the role of Chairman. Jürg Hunziker will serve as Deputy CEO and Group Chief Markets Officer (CMO).

Concurrent with the transaction, Avaloq is creating a European Advisory Board to support the company's strategic initiatives and growth. The European Advisory Board will include Jacques Aigrain, former Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Re and Chairman of LCH.Clearnet, Stefano Boccadoro, the former General Manager of Cassa Lombarda Bank and Chief Executive Officer of Santander Italy, Stefan Krause, former Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Bank and BMW and Javier Marin, former Chief Executive Officer of Banco Santander.

Francisco Fernandez, commented: "While Avaloq's management, employees and current Board of Directors retain the majority by means of shares and governance, we will leverage Warburg Pincus' expertise to continue our path for capital market readiness."