Baymarkets launches Clarity platform for RegTech solution delivery

Per Andersson, Baymarkets

Baymarkets Technology, the Nordic provider of FinTech and RegTech solutions has announced its new Financial Market solution delivery platform, Clarity.

The Clarity platform addresses increased demand for automated workflows, transparency and regulatory compliance, and is designed for use during pre-trade, at-trade, post-trade or across all three.

Built on the Clarity platform, Baymarkets has developed two pre-packaged solutions:

Clarity Limit - Provides pre-trade limit and risk checking in line with MiFID II regulatory requirements.

Clarity Hub - Enables firms to send trades to multiple clearing houses, and receive confirmations back, in real-time, via a single FIX interface.

"With Clarity, our clients' get a platform that facilitates changes and additions to their workflow without disrupting their existing production systems" says Per Andersson, Head of Business Development, Baymarkets Technology AB, he added "It can be used for adding new logic and for integration of existing systems and services to accelerate the time-to-market for compliant services."