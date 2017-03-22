Deutsche Bank opens innovation lab in New York

Elly Hardwick, Deutsche Bank

The Deutsche Bank Labs in New York, Silicon Valley, Berlin and London have three principal goals: to help the bank evaluate and adopt emerging technologies, to develop a culture of innovation and contribute to the bank's digital strategy.

Staff working in the labs evaluate technology solutions from the four innovation ecosystems and apply the best of these to address business challenges and opportunities within the bank.

Elly Hardwick, Head of Innovation at Deutsche Bank, said: "We want to make Deutsche Bank the first stop for start-ups. Through our global network of innovation labs, we are combining fresh ideas from fintechs with the scale and infrastructure of a global bank."