Deutsche Bank opens innovation lab in New York
First Published 22nd March 2017
Deutsche Bank has opened an innovation lab in New York City, its fourth globally.
Elly Hardwick, Deutsche Bank
The lab in Lower Manhattan's Fulton Center will enable the bank to access an innovation ecosystem in one of the world's largest financial hubs. It will explore new technologies focused on several areas, including artificial intelligence, cloud technology and cyber security.
The Deutsche Bank Labs in New York, Silicon Valley, Berlin and London have three principal goals: to help the bank evaluate and adopt emerging technologies, to develop a culture of innovation and contribute to the bank's digital strategy.
Staff working in the labs evaluate technology solutions from the four innovation ecosystems and apply the best of these to address business challenges and opportunities within the bank.
Elly Hardwick, Head of Innovation at Deutsche Bank, said: "We want to make Deutsche Bank the first stop for start-ups. Through our global network of innovation labs, we are combining fresh ideas from fintechs with the scale and infrastructure of a global bank."