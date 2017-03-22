Ullink launches MiFID II trade reporting solution

Richard Bentley, Ullink

London - Ullink, a provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions, has launched its MiFID II compliant trade reporting solution to help its clients meet regulatory requirements in reporting and timeliness of data collection.

Richard Bentley, Chief Product Officer at Ullink comments: "With MiFID II implementation drawing closer, there is increasing pressure on firms to deploy automated solutions for trade reporting that can apply the rules correctly, to eliminate possibility of over- or under-reporting. The changing APA landscape also focuses attention on centralised solutions which can process input from multiple front-office Order Management Systems, across asset classes. The new Ullink Trade Reporting solution is a powerful addition to Ullink's portfolio, aimed at alleviating the burden of new regulations for post-trade workflows."