Innovate Finance announces Pitch360 finalists

Lawrence Wintermeyer, Innovate Finance

Innovate Finance, the membership association for UK's global FinTech sector, has announced the finalists for Pitch360, its first FinTech startup competition, which takes place on day two of Innovate Finance's summit at Guildhall London on Tuesday, April 11th.

The finalists for Pitch360 in the following eight categories are:

Artificial intelligence - Equity X, FNA, Quantiacs

Blockchain - Applied Blockchain, Block Ex, Juru

Cross Border Payments - APEXX, MangoPay

Cyber Security - The ID Co, Guard Square, OnDMarc

Financial Inclusion - Nous Global Markets

Personal Finance - FA Solutions, Moxtra, Oval Money

Peer-to-Peer and Alternative Funding - AssetBar, Fint

RegTech - Onfido, QumRam, Quantexa

More finalists will be announced shortly.

The chosen startups at Pitch360 will pitch at for six minutes in front of a global audience in the Great Hall at the Guildhall.

Judges for the event include Brett King, Bestselling Author and Presenter of the Breaking Banks podcast, Kosta Peric, Deputy Director, Financial Services for the Poor at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Maria Gotsch, President and CEO at the Partnership Fund for New York City and Rumi Morales, Executive Director and Head, CME Ventures at CME Group.

The winner will receive a cash prize of £10,000, top policy and legal advice from Innovate Finance partners, complimentary membership to Innovate Finance, two complimentary tickets to the 2018 Innovate Finance Global Summit and more.

Commenting on Pitch360 Lawrence Wintermeyer, CEO of Innovate Finance, said "We are impressed by the calibre of the finalists for our first ever FinTech startup pitch event. The selected finalists reflect the diversity of the FinTech ecosystem, with entrepreneurs from around the world participating."