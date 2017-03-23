Burton-Taylor nabs TABB's Andy Nybo as Director of Exchange Vertical

Andy Nybo, Burton-Taylor

Andy joins the company from TABB Group where he was a Managing Director, Andy's previous roles have also included Head of Marketing and Communications at MarketAxess Corporation, Senior Analyst with Tower Group and Director of Research at The Bond Market Association.

Douglas B. Taylor, founder and Managing Director of Burton-Taylor, said: "I'm thrilled to have Andy join the team. Andy has an outstanding reputation in the industry and is deeply respected for his integrity and intelligence. His rich history of working in transaction orientated businesses and the exchange environment means we are now equipped to deliver a more informed and granular level of insight that will position our clients to make much better-informed investment decisions."

Andy added: "Exchanges continue to heavily invest in their market data businesses and are increasingly competing directly with incumbent market data providers. The exchange vertical will be critical for Burton-Taylor as it further expands its coverage across the market data industry and I look forward to contributing to this growth."

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Andy will report directly to Douglas B. Taylor. Andy's appointment is the first of multiple new hires which Burton-Taylor will be making in the near- to mid-term.

Earlier this year TP ICAP's data & analytics division (TP ICAP), the provider of independent real-time price information from the global OTC financial and commodity markets, acquired some of Burton-Taylor's assets.