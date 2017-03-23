Deutsche Boerse launches Xetra data feed

The new feed will provide insight into the entire visible Xetra order book with unlimited order book depth.

"We developed CEF ultra+ Xetra Order by Order for our Algo Trading Community whose strategies and computer-aided processes are based on speed and the completeness of information. The granular data is particularly beneficial for buy- and sell-side customers, whose algorithms monitor trading processes. By processing highly detailed information on individual orders, these algorithms support trading decisions," said Hartmut Graf, Head of Data Services at Deutsche Börse.