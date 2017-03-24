Automated Trader Update: Multi-broker spoofing and derivatives clearing regulation under the microscope

Two more FREE articles from the latest edition of Automated Trader are now available to readers. In The difficulty of identifying multi-broker spoofing, Michael Friedman of Trillium looks at measures against trading under the radar by using multiple brokers.

In Trends in market share of derivatives clearing, Tod Skarecky, VP of Clarus USA, examines how the overhaul of regulation since the financial crisis has affected the market for derivatives clearing in the US.

Readers can access the full digital edition here.

Industry news

Bats launched two new indices to measure the impact of Brexit on UK companies.

Deutsche Bank opened an innovation lab in New York.

DTCC's LEI service received GLEIF accreditation.

Blockchain news

SIX developed a blockchain based bond issuing solution.

The Chamber of Digital Commerce formed the Blockchain Intellectual Property Council.

Bloq's BloqLabs said it will connect business & blockchain.

Orebits and Symbiont deployed blockchain to digitize gold ownership.

IBM and SecureKey developed a blockchain digital identity network.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Quantlab acquired certain technology and intellectual property assets from Teza Group.

FactSet purchased BISAM.

Thomson Reuters completed the acquisition of Clarient and Avox.

Virtu made a bid for KCG.

Sterling Trading Tech acquired Livevol X.

Warburg Pincus is to take a 35% share in Avaloq.

People in the news

BTIG appointed Filip Skala and John Curley to executive roles.

MarketInvoice named Zopa's Giles Andrews as chair.

Dennis King joined BTIG as MD in Debt Capital Markets.

SmartStream named Richard Bowler as CFO.