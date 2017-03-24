Lupo deploys Rival Risk platform

Rival Systems, the provider of trading and risk management software, has announced that Lupo Holdings has selected the Rival Risk platform to manage its futures, equities and options trading business.

Lupo, which manages multiple trading groups, is using Rival Risk extensively for real-time enterprise risk management, advanced market scenario analysis and optimization of its cross-margining capabilities

Brian Kelly, Lupo Holdings Risk Manager, said that Lupo used to encounter price lags when analyzing cross-margin accounts with other platforms, but Rival Risk has vastly improved the process for the firm.

He said: "The end-of-day settlement report Rival sends matches the next-day reports we get from our clearing firm so now we know where we stand much sooner. We even have real-time option Greeks readily available and easily discernible."