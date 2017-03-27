SAP joins Hyperledger blockchain project

Brian Behlendorf, Hyperledger

San Francisco - Hyperledger, a collaborative cross-industry effort created to advance blockchain technology, has announced that SAP SE has joined as a Premier member. As part of SAP's Premier membership, Dominik Heere, Vice President, Innovation Engineering, SAP Innovation Center Network, will represent the company on the Hyperledger Governing Board.

"Having support from an enterprise software and cloud leader like SAP is an important step in the right direction," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "The diversity of our members is a real strength, as we look to advance open blockchain technology POCs, pilots and production deployments across many industries this year."

SAP plans to utilize blockchain in existing and new business scenarios for enterprises. The company will implement blockchain across its portfolio including the SAP Ariba network to enable use cases like provenance scenarios, digital object representations or collaborative transaction execution.