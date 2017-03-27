BT opens fintech innovation showcase

Ashish Gupta, BT Global Services

BT has opened a new customer experience showcase for its financial industry clients. Located at its Adastral Park research and development hub in the UK, the showcase aims to demonstrate how financial services organisations can adopt digital innovations to improve efficiency and customer experience while creating a platform to drive growth.

Visitors to the showcase can try out fintech innovations such as intuitive and interactive digital signage, personalised video and remote expert solutions.They can also see developments in quantum key security technology, which can protect digital information transported within their organisations. The security demonstrations also include real-time breach tools that deceive would-be attackers as well as analytics and surveillance.

Financial services CIOs, CISOs and compliance heads will be able to interact with regulatory surveillance tools that holistically view human activities, patterns and long term trends that could present security risks.

The showcase also features biometric tools, including facial recognition techniques for authentication of online users and palm vein authentication for cash withdrawals.

Ashish Gupta, president of UK and global banking & financial markets at BT's Global Services division, said: "Our new innovation showcase combines the latest fintech solutions with BT's hands-on experience of serving some of the world's leading banks and insurers over the past 30 years. For banking and insurance business leaders at every stage of their digital transformation journey, we can show how technology, complemented by person-to-person contact, can securely and efficiently meet the needs of their customers while creating a platform for innovation and growth."