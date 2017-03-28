Axioma Names Jacqueline Gaillard as Managing Director, People & Talent

Jacqueline Gaillard, Axioma

Axioma, the provider of enterprise market risk and portfolio management solutions, has announced the appointment of Jacqueline Gaillard as Managing Director, People & Talent. Gaillard was previously Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Talent Management at International Securities Exchange (ISE).

Amaury Dauge, Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer said: "As Axioma's growth continues to accelerate, a first-class support structure is critical to the achievement of our goals. We are delighted that Axioma continues to attract such outstanding talent to the company."

Gaillard holds an M.A. in Labor and Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois, and a B.A. in Environmental Design and Planning from the University of Buffalo.