Esprow updates ETP C-Box to automate MiFID II compliance certification

Francesco Lo Conte, Esprow

Singapore, London, and New York - Esprow, a provider of enterprise testing technology, has released a MiFID II adaptation of its ETP C-Box RegTech platform. The update will automate MiFID II certification of exchange members and counterparties and allow any regulated firm to streamline inbound connectivity.

Designed with compliance in mind, Esprow ETP C-Box for MiFID features key functionality such as secure-storage of connectivity logs, audit trails and compliance reporting. The platform is engineered to support multiple protocols (FIX, binary) and it can be accessed directly from the cloud or via the web and deployed within the client's datacenter or as a managed service.

Francesco Lo Conte, Managing Director at Esprow said: "Our platform allows multiple exchange members to connect simultaneously to staging environments and carry out tests round-the-clock and completely unsupervised. With the additional benefit of reducing the time it takes to organize and execute the on-boarding process, the ETP C-Box enables the on-boarding team to focus on other revenue-driven tasks."