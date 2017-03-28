OTC Exchange Network joins the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Rosario M. Ingargiola, OTCXN

San Francisco - OTC Exchange Network, an institutional trading network and infrastructure provider utilizing blockchain technologies, is now a member of the the Chamber of Digital Commerce.

Rosario M. Ingargiola, founder and chief executive officer of OTCXN said: "Gaining support of regulators and lawmakers will be essential for institutional adoption of blockchain technologies. This requires an education process and a collective, yet unified voice - and the Chamber of Digital Commerce is leading these essential industry efforts."

"We're pleased to welcome OTC Exchange Network to the Chamber of Digital Commerce's membership," said Perianne Boring, founder and president, Chamber of Digital Commerce. "OTCXN has already demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and leadership in supporting industry collaboration. We look forward to their participation in our many initiatives and working groups."