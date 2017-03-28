The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

ThinkTrader mobile app reduces latency with Neumob solution

First Published 28th March 2017

ThinkMarkets' ThinkTrader mobile app cuts latency for global forex and CFD traders with Neumob solution.

ThinkMarkets, the provider of forex, CFDs and financial spread betting, has enhanced its ThinkTrader mobile trading app through the implementation of Neumob's SDK, an app acceleration framework, to reduce latency for global forex and CFD traders.

Through the partnership Traders will be able to access functionalities on ThinkTrader, from reviewing charts & live-market-pricing to placing orders and executing trades.

Nauman Anees, founder and CEO of ThinkMarkets saidn: "We are seeing a sharp increase in the number of traders executing trades on the ThinkTrader mobile app, particularly from emerging markets where mobile-networks are traditionally sluggish and congested, however with the technological enhancements ThinkTrader is now considerably faster."

