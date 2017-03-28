MOEX and DCE announce MOU

Li Zhengqiang, Chairman of DCE, said during the signing ceremony: "We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with MOEX, and view this as an important strategic initiative for us. We have been very impressed by the reforms and infrastructure developments that MOEX has carried out over the past few years, and the continued promotion of the Chinese Government"s "One Belt One Road" strategy will open up new opportunities for cooperation between Russia and China in the financial sector. This will also help DCE to promote its internationalization strategy, as well as increasing its links to emerging derivatives markets."

Alexander Afanasiev, CEO of MOEX, added: "We are delighted to sign this MOU with DCE, a leading commodity futures exchange around the world. China is an important trading partner for Russia, and we see great potential to continue growing stronger and deeper ties in both commodities and capital markets. The signing of the MOU will be of considerable benefit to both sides, paving the way for both exchanges to pursue new areas of cooperation."