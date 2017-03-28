Hundsun and Ullink announce strategic capital markets partnership for China

Didier Bouillard, Ullink

Hong Kong - Hundsun Technologies, a supplier of financial software and network services based in China, has entered into an exclusive agreement with Ullink to connect its user community to the NYFIX Marketplace, Ullink's international trading network.

Integration between the Hundsun trading platforms and Ullink's NYFIX Marketplace will enable the Chinese financial community - asset managers, insurance companies, buy-side institutions, banks and brokers - to directly access the 700-strong international broker community connected to NYFIX. In addition, participants will be able to access services such as NYFIX TCA, NYFIX IOI and the NYFIX Store, and develop trading links to markets worldwide.

"Ullink has been present in Asia for more than 10 years now and I am delighted to expand our footprint in China, where we already provide services to a fast-growing client base", added Didier Bouillard, Ullink CEO. "We are further increasing Ullink investment in the region to support our growth plans by extending the NYFIX Marketplace presence in Asia-Pacific in 2017, launching new points of connection to offer more and better choices to our clients."