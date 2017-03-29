Hazelcast joins Confluent Partner Program

Greg Luck, Hazelcast

Palo Alto, California - Hazelcast, provider of an open source in-memory data grid (IMDG), has announced it has joined the Confluent Partner Program as a Technology Partner.

To highlight the IoT application features available from combining Confluent's Apache Kafka based streaming program and Hazelcast IMDG, Confluent partner, DataMountaineer, has built a real-time, fast data integration that brings both technologies together to solve operational data management needs: the Kafka Connect Sink for Hazelcast IMDG.

Specializing in the Confluent Platform, DataMountaineer provides scalable, unified, real-time data solutions for streaming and fast data platforms using the Kafka Connect API.

To process incoming IoT data, DataMountaineer has configured a Sink to write to Hazelcast IMDG. Hazelcast's rich architecture and feature set allows it to receive high velocity writes for data storage, perform distributed processing and act as a perfect Sink. For example, Hazelcast IMDG supports distributed events, execution callbacks, entry processor and data structures such as Map, Queue, Reliable Topics, Ringbuffer and JCache. Hazelcast IMDG can also be used as a caching layer - providing database caching, caching-as-a-service, Memcached replacement or plugin.

The DataMountaineer Hazelcast Sink supports the following features:

➢ Kafka Connect Query Language

➢ Reliable Topic, RingBuffer, Map, MulitMap, Set, List and JCache

➢ JSON and Avro format

➢ Error Policies

➢ Parallel Writes

Greg Luck, CEO of Hazelcast, said: "Confluent focuses on building streaming platforms, which is an ideal fit for Hazelcast - this formal partnership undoubtedly strengthens our capabilities on this critical platform. Working with like minded organizations like DataMountaineer we will be looking to develop storage and processing solutions for many markets including IoT, financial, gaming and media."