NEX: EBS BrokerTec announces new internal structure for EBS

To support the new structure, the following management appointments have been made, subject to regulatory approval:

Tim Cartledge has been appointed Global Head of FX and Head of Product - responsible for FX business strategy and overseeing the EBS Product group

Jim Iorio, Global Head of Sales & Head of FX Americas - responsible for the EBS Sales group and overseeing regional business activity for EBS in the Americas

Darryl Hooker, Global Head of Metals and Spot & Head of FX EMEA - responsible for the Trading Execution and Prime and Credit Management groups. Darryl will also oversee regional business activity for EBS in EMEA

Jeff Ward, Global Head of NDFs and Forwards & Head of FX Asia- responsible for the Emerging Markets, Forwards and Liquidity Management groups. Jeff will also oversee regional business activity for EBS in the Asia region

Seth Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, EBS BrokerTec, said: "This new internal structure for EBS is a significant milestone in our ongoing initiative to clarify and solidify our relationships with our customers. The new structure of these teams moves us away from being a product-oriented organisation, and instead results in EBS becoming a service-driven business, focused on what our customers need."



