EU Commission prohibits Deutsche Boerse/LSEG merger

The Commission's investigation concluded the merger would have created a de facto monopoly in the markets for clearing fixed income instruments.

The EU Commission has informed Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange Group that it has decided to prohibit the planned merger of the two companies in spite of the remedial measures offered by both companies.

HLDCO123 will publish the termination of the exchange offer and will unwind the exchange offer in accordance with the terms of the exchange offer.

Deutsche Börse said it regrets the decision taken by the European Commission. Joachim Faber, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG, said: "The prohibition is a setback for Europe, the Capital Markets Union and the bridge between continental Europe and Great Britain. A rare opportunity to create a global market infrastructure provider based in Europe and to strengthen the global competitiveness of Europe's financial markets has been missed."

As a consequence of the termination of the Merger, the proposed sale of LCH SA by LSEG and LCH Group to Euronext N.V. will also terminate in accordance with its terms.

LSEG said it did not agree with the view that a business of LCH SA's scale would not be a viable stand-alone competitor without the concurrent sale of MTS. LCH SA accounts for a significant proportion of all European repo clearing and European cash bond clearing, and is not reliant on revenue generated from MTS trade feeds. Nevertheless, in order to address the Commission's viability concerns, LSEG offered a clear cut structural remedy which included guaranteed access to MTS trade feeds for three years.

As a result of the complete remedy package, LSEG calculated that MTS would have accounted for less than 10% of LCH SA's overall gross income. LSEG said it regrets the Commission's decision to reject this improved remedy, which was clear cut, viable and addressed the Commission's competition concerns.



