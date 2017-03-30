ITG integrates with Commcise for MiFID II research solution

Jack Pollina, ITG

London and New York - Commcise, the provider of integrated commission management solutions, and ITG, the independent broker and financial technology provider, have announce that their research payment and management technology solutions have been integrated to provide an end-to-end MiFID II research solution.

The solution allows asset managers to administer the complete research management process from trade unbundling, reconciliation, budgeting, vendor due diligence and invoice management, research consumption tracking, research evaluation (aka broker vote), research accounting by desk/strategy, RPA custodial aggregation and reporting, all with a single front-to-back audit trail and integrated workflow.

Using transactions to pay for research, whilst additionally managing budgets at a desk/strategy/fund level, introduces new complexities for asset managers. Given the short timeline to comply, most firms are considering a process to address these new complexities. The Commcise/ITG solution looks to address this difficult challenge more holistically. Commcise tracks and manages budgets at a desk/strategy or fund level. Where research is managed at a desk level, Commcise automatically pro-rates all research funding and research consumption down to fund-level using daily accounting data to manage more granular fund-level research charges that have been communicated to clients. Commcise calculates fund-level rebates in real time and delivers these instructions to ITG for repayment back to a given client.

Jack Pollina, MD at ITG, commented "This integration with Commcise enhances the value of our comprehensive research payment account solution. With MiFID II fast approaching, investment firms need to rethink their research spend processes and ensure what they have in place is compliant with the new regulations. By collaborating with key partners like Commcise, we can help clients have the best end-to-end solution, meeting their investment research needs as well as their regulatory obligations."