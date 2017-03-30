LCH confirms no sale to Euronext

LCH Group notes the announcement by London Stock Exchange Group , Deutsche Börse and HLDCO123 PLC that the European Commission has officially notified them of its decision to prohibit the recommended all-share merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse on the basis of the EU Merger Regulation.

As a consequence of the termination of the Merger, LCH Group confirms that the proposed sale of LCH SA by LSEG and LCH Group to Euronext N.V. will also terminate in accordance with its terms.