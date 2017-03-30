IPC Introduces Compliance Policy Engine

New York - IPC Systems, the financial markets technology and service provider, has announced the launch of the IPC Compliance Policy Engine, a new software innovation that automates proactive compliance adherence and mitigates risk by financial trading communications and information governance.

"With regulations such as Dodd-Frank, MAR, and MiFID II, capital market participants face the increasing burden of both interpreting the impact of regulations and demonstrating they are properly enforcing policies," said Lionel Grosclaude, Senior Vice President, Risk & Compliance at IPC. "Financial companies today are not only liable if their employees are out of compliance, but if their supervisory and management systems do not adequately monitor and mitigate risks. IPC's new Compliance Policy Engine is purpose-built for trader voice communications, empowering firms with easy to implement technology that establishes, maintains and helps automate policy enforcement."