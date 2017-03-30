Avelacom extends low latency network to Istanbul

Bill Fenick, Interxion

Moscow - Avelacom has extended its low latency network and launched a new point of presence (PoP) to connect Interxion's London data centre and Borsa Istanbul.

Latency reduction between London and Istanbul was possible due to Avelacom's PoPs' proximity to trading venues at both ends, as well as optimized and shortened route distance via Frankfurt.

The roundtrip latency has been updated and is as follows: London, Interxion - Istanbul, BIST 40.66 ms

"We see a growing interest from our high-speed trading clients in finding liquidity and new opportunities in multiple emerging markets. They require a ready-to-go IT infrastructure that would allow them to be faster and more cost-effective. We believe that our new point of presence in Istanbul will be of great interest to financial companies in London, in one of the world's largest trading centres", said Aleksey Larichev, Avelacom's Managing Director.

Interxion's Strategy & Marketing Director, Financial Services, Bill Fenick comments, "Interxion's London Campus is at the heart of European trading. This new route will provide our established capital markets community with improved access to multiple emerging markets such as Istanbul, enabling them to execute on their European trading strategies".