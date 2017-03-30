The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Bloomberg announces standardized total return swaps on the Bloomberg Barclays Indices

First Published 30th March 2017

Offers investors synthetic exposure to the most widely-used fixed income benchmarks.

New York - Bloomberg has announced the launch of standardized Total Return Swap contracts on the Bloomberg Barclays Indices, providing predefined synthetic exposure to cash bonds for the most widely-used fixed income benchmarks.

"The introduction of Bloomberg TRS will help drive down costs and risks for a broader set of market participants," said Bloomberg's Global Credit and TRS Business Manager Paul Kaplan. "As margin, risk and post-trade capital requirements have reduced the amount of risk and large bond positions that financial institutions can carry, our standardized total return swaps enable buy-side and sell-side clients to maintain effective trading strategies."

Additional features include:

  • Unprecedented Transparency: Full constituent data and analytics are now available through the Bloomberg Terminal to all Bloomberg Anywhere subscribers. Price discovery will be enhanced with streaming levels from multiple market makers.
  • "Fungible" Trading Solution: Investors are able to enter and exit trades with minimum negotiations.
  • Minimized Tracking Error: Buying swaps as synthetic exposure to indices incurs a lower risk of divergence between the price behavior of a position and the price behavior of a benchmark.
  • Flexibility: Standardized TRS and other OTC products provide alternative positions to holding cash.
  • Scalability: A standardized model and interoperability with Bloomberg's other fixed income analytics supports the introduction of additional benchmarks.

