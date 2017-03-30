Bloomberg announces standardized total return swaps on the Bloomberg Barclays Indices

New York - Bloomberg has announced the launch of standardized Total Return Swap contracts on the Bloomberg Barclays Indices, providing predefined synthetic exposure to cash bonds for the most widely-used fixed income benchmarks.

"The introduction of Bloomberg TRS will help drive down costs and risks for a broader set of market participants," said Bloomberg's Global Credit and TRS Business Manager Paul Kaplan. "As margin, risk and post-trade capital requirements have reduced the amount of risk and large bond positions that financial institutions can carry, our standardized total return swaps enable buy-side and sell-side clients to maintain effective trading strategies."

Additional features include: