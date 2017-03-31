Custom Connect launches CC Insight for in-depth network intelligence

Ruger Bevaart, Custom Connect

Custom Connect, the independent carrier neutral connectivity provider, has announced the launch of new cloud based monitoring system, CC Insight.

Custom Connect CTO, Rutger Bevaart said: "Optimizing and managing application performance used to be a complex issue involving all layers of the IT organisation. But using innovative technologies that provide full network and application performance visibility in a carrier-neutral managed connectivity model breaks these barriers down".

To provide CC Insight, Custom Connect partnered with NetDialog to utilize their NetX platform. The analytical information provides visibility and control of performance, user experience, delivery of applications in IT infrastructures, as well as the WAN performance.