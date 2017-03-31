Automated Trader Update: Tales of the expected...

Brexit began in earnest this week as the UK triggered Article 50 on Wednesday. Meanwhile in more tales of the totally expected, the EU Commission put the kibosh on the Deutsche Boerse/LSEG merger. Unsurprisingly the sale of LCH to Euronext is also no longer on the cards.

The other LSE also hit the news this week, as London School of Economics' financial economist Dr Jean-Pierre Zigrand was appointed UK head of the 'Digging into High Frequency Data' project, a world-first global initiative to analyse high frequency financial data.

Readers can access all Automated Trader online news here, and all articles here: issue 42, issue 41, and issue 40.

Industry news

BT opened a UK fintech innovation showcase.

IBM launched secure blockchain services/governance and developer tools.

SAP joined the Hyperledger blockchain project.

A report from Burton-Taylor found global spend on financial information topped 27 billion USD.

Products and Services

ThinkTrader's mobile app deployed Neumob's solution to reduce latency.

DTCC announced plans to expand centrally cleared tri-party repo services available to non-broker dealers.

Hundsun and Ullink announced a strategic capital markets partnership for China.

LCH offered repo clearing on German debt.

IPC launched Global Exchange Reach solution, and introduced a Compliance Policy Engine.

Thomson Reuters and Finatext developed new investment information service.

ITG integrated with Commcise for a MiFID II research solution.

People in the news

BCS Global Markets appointed two London co-CEOs.

NEX: EBS BrokerTec announced a new internal structure for EBS.

Axioma named Jacqueline Gaillard as Managing Director, People & Talent.