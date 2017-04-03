Santander risk chief to join MarketInvoice

London - MarketInvoice, the world's largest peer-to-peer online invoice finance marketplace, has announced the appointment of Shaun Alexander as Head of Risk. Shau has 30 years' experience in retail and corporate banking, namely at Barclays and Santander, where he led teams focussing on asset-based lending and business finance.

Shaun will work directly with co-founder and COO, Ilya Kondrashov, in formulating the risk management strategy and improving credit scoring systems and risk policies at MarketInvoice to enhance the proposition. Using the latest technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, Shaun will lead the automation and accuracy of the MarketInvoice risk process.

Shaun Alexander, Head of Risk at MarketInvoice commented: "For too long, as I have witnessed first-hand, the status quo in risk management has gone unchallenged. Much more can be done with the available technology to drive and enhance the quality and speed of risk decisions for UK businesses. MarketInvoice is not only challenging but driving the change in fintech to deliver a best-in-class risk function in business finance. I will look to adopt the latest technology in evolving our risk models and credit management to achieve MarketInvoice's ambitions."